TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21.

“Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, liquid waste, limbs, brush or tree stumps will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.” City of Tyler Solid Waste Department

For more information visit the Solid Waste Department’s website.