TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City of Tyler crews worked on Thursday to remove downed trees and limbs that blocked roadways after this week’s ice storm.

Officials said the storm caused significant property damage throughout the city, and that damage assessments are still underway.

“The city made a State of Texas Assistance Request yesterday from the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a saw crew,” officials said. “An 18-person team from the Texas Forestry Service deployed to Tyler. The sawyers are working with the streets department to clear downed trees and limbs on city streets and alleys and right-of-ways.”

Traffic Signals

Traffic Operations has reported three traffic signals to be without power, and intersections without power or flashing red lights should be treated as all-way stops.

Intersections without traffic signals:

West 4th Street and South Chilton Avenue

West Gentry Parkway and East Hillsboro Street

Golden Road and McDonald

“More power outages could occur as Oncor works to restore power throughout the city and area,” officials said.

Streets

The City of Tyler Streets Departments has received 237 calls of limbs and trees blocking roadways since the storms, according to officials.

“There are 29 areas where trees are tangled with power lines,” city officials said. “Crews must wait for Oncor to clear the line before the tree can be removed.”

Residents are asked to report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, storm water issues and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone app, calling the streets department at 903-531-1393 or by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at 903-531-1000 during non-business hours.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Solid Waste

The Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush from the storm damage for free for customers who submit a ticket by Feb. 8.

To place an order, customers are asked to contact solid waste at 903-531-1388, and officials said brush must be at the curb for collection.

Utilities

The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant lost power on Wednesday, and city officials said no issues with water loss or pressure are anticipated as a result of the outage.

“The restoration time remains unknown,” officials said. “All water production will be from the Lake Palestine WTP while Golden Road is down.”

Parks

City of Tyler Parks and Recreation crews have reported multiple downed trees that have effected Bergfeld Park, Rose Hill Cemetery and the Goodman Museum grounds the most, according to the city.

“The Goodman Museum will be closed until crews are able to clear all safety hazards around the house,” officials said.

People are asked to use extreme caution in the parks and on the trails until severe weather passes and trees are clear.

Any damage can be reported to the parks and recreation department at 903-531-1370.