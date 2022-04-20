TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is easing certain inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties after last week’s severe weather.

Usually contractors have to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The city’s electrical inspector usually inspects the work once it’s done before Oncor restores power to the residence.

Now, to reduce the amount of time it usually takes to restore power, electrical contractors can now do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when they’re done. Electrical contractors will need to get a service repair permit from the city when the work is done.

An electrical inspector with the city will follow up with a virtual or on-site inspection of the completed work.

“This only applies to damages caused by the storm on April 12,” said Chief Building Official David Gibson. “Our number one priority is getting power back on. Building services is doing whatever we can for homeowners with electrical damage. Allowing a licensed contractor to do the work and have Oncor restore the power will reduce the time residents are without power.”

They also relaxed requirements for those who need to repair structural damages from the storm. Residents or contractors must still get the proper permits. The repaired work needs to be up to code and an inspection is still required.