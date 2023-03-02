TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department and the City of Tyler partnered with different department heads to create a severe weather plan.
The plan has tornado preparedness and contact information of non profits and other utility departments throughout the city.
You can sign up for Smart911 to be notified of any emergency present.
Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.