City of Tyler finishes collecting items to help Hurricane Ida victims

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- With the help of community members in East Texas, the city of Tyler is working to gather supplies and bring relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The city is collecting items at the Glass Recreation Center until 10 p.m. on Wednesday. This is the last day to donate supplies.

“So we are taking items for Hurricane Ida, and the city of Tyler and some of our community members will be gathering them up and taking them to New Orleans tomorrow in the morning,” said supervisor Staci Lara.

Officials are collecting items at the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Museum, the Downtown Recycling Center, and many East Texans have already stopped by.

“A lot of people have brought cleaning items, paper products, and nonperishable foods. Especially those that do not need to be refrigerated new and unopened. Baby products waters anything that will help,” said Lara.

The city has been accepting donations all week, and Lara mentioned they have filled five trash cans with items at each location.

“Any opportunity we get, I’m just glad the city of Tyler does it as one,” said Lara.

The donations will be taken to the East Side of New Orleans on Thursday to assist with recovery.