City of Tyler gets opinion of community members for upcoming road projects

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It seems like almost everywhere you look, there are construction crews working on East Texas streets.

The city of Tyler is preparing for two major changes.

The first, widening a section of “FM 2493”. The second, extending the “Legacy Trails”.

The city of Tyler held an open house Tuesday inviting members of the community to voice their concerns and ask questions about two upcoming road projects.

Michael Howell is apart of the “MPO” which is the group in charge of planning the project and his job is to be a voice for the people who’s livelihoods are affected by the city’s plan.

“Here’s what we’ve heard from the people so that we know the limited money that’s coming in we can kind of tell TxDOT and say here what we want to see the projects getting worked on,” said Michael Howell, Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization

The biggest out the two projects is the 4 lane widening of FM 2493 from FM 346 in Flint to the Cherokee County line.

“This was the next step, so if you can’t widen U.S. 69 you have streets like 2493 that’s a relief route for that,” said Howell.

When will the project start?

“Originally, it look like based off the revenue that were going to be seeing it would let for construction in what’s called fiscal year 2022,” says Howell.

The project is being pushed back to 20-23.

Another plan, expected to begin that same year is the extension of the “Legacy Trails.”

“It’s going to be our really first big urban trial that’s going to allow traffic on a bicycle in and out of town,” said Bill Lewis, Tyler Bicycle Club.

For this, the city was recently awarded a nearly three million dollar grant by TXDOT.

“We’ve competed against cities just like us all across the states of Texas and we won the grant and we want to show that we will be supportive of such a trail like this,” said Lewis.

As the president of the Tyler Bicycle Club, this trail extension is music to Lewis’ ears.

“It’s going to be something that Tylerites have thought about and hoped for a for a really long time,” said Lewis.

The open house will last over the next 10 days.

The amendments proposed there, will be considered for adoption by the planning committee on November 18th.