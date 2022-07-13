TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council was honored with the 2021 Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Growth Award on Wednesday during the city council meeting.

This award is given out by the Arbor Day Foundation to those who are a part of Tree City USA and go above and beyond to care for trees and create events for their community throughout the year.

“Tyler should be proud to receive this recognition, as it shows the city’s dedication to protect and contribute to the invaluable resource that is our urban forest,” said Urban Forrester/Arborists Madeline Burton. “Proper maintenance and care now, means that future generations will continue to reap the benefits of a healthy, green canopy.”

The city qualified for this award for hosting Arbor Day celebrations and a seedling giveaway. Organizers handed out 1,500 seedlings to families for them to plant at home. About 128 trees and 200 seedlings were also planted on public property.

This is the sixth time Tyler has gotten a Growth Award and the 13th time they were named Tree City U.S.A.