City of Tyler invites public to open house on how bus service could be improved

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is asking the public for their input on how to improve the town’s bus service.

An virtual open house is being hosted by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The purpose is to ask residents how the routes could be improved.

The open houses will be open to the public on Zoom with the first one being Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. The second will be Saturday, November 14 from 2 to 3p.m.

The public can join the meetings using the website link and information below.

Nov. 12 at noon

To open the meeting, click here.

Meeting ID: 996 3277 4488 Passcode: 919847

Join by phone: 1-651-372-8299 US

Meeting ID: 996 3277 4488

Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

To open the meeting, click here.

Meeting ID: 960 3839 3563 Passcode: 317400

Join by phone: 1 651 372 8299 US

Meeting ID: 960 3839 3563

Residents can also submit questions and comments through the Contact Us page on the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.