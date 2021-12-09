City of Tyler joins Texas statewide opioid settlement

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, Johnson & Johnson logo appears on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., two people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was planned for Tuesday, July 20. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a resolution to sign onto a statewide opioid settlement.

The settlement will allow the city to receive up to $723,829 over the next 18 years to use for local opioid-abatement programs.

The funds will come from part of two settlement agreements entered into by the state of Texas. The first settlement is with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the other is three major pharmaceutical distributors: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Any Texas counties and cities can sign on to the agreement to receive a portion of the funds.

According to the settlement, Johnson & Johnson will pay more than $291 million into the Qualified Settlement Fund, which represents Texas’ allocation of the Global Abatement Settlement. Texas will also receive an additional $1.2 billion from the other three distributors, bringing the grand total to approximately $1.5 billion in funding for statewide opioid abatement efforts.

The two agreements will provide more than $26 billion in payments over 18 years nationwide, with $23.9 billion available for the abatement.