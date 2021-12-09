City of Tyler joins Texas statewide opioid settlement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a resolution to sign onto a statewide opioid settlement.
The settlement will allow the city to receive up to $723,829 over the next 18 years to use for local opioid-abatement programs.
The funds will come from part of two settlement agreements entered into by the state of Texas. The first settlement is with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the other is three major pharmaceutical distributors: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Any Texas counties and cities can sign on to the agreement to receive a portion of the funds.
According to the settlement, Johnson & Johnson will pay more than $291 million into the Qualified Settlement Fund, which represents Texas’ allocation of the Global Abatement Settlement. Texas will also receive an additional $1.2 billion from the other three distributors, bringing the grand total to approximately $1.5 billion in funding for statewide opioid abatement efforts.
The two agreements will provide more than $26 billion in payments over 18 years nationwide, with $23.9 billion available for the abatement.