TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a new ordinance on Wednesday that limits where child sex offenders can move in the city.
The city calls the areas “Child Safety Zones”, and it prohibits certain sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of those zones. However, this ordinance will only impact sex offenders moving to Tyler or current ones who move after its passage. Child sex offenders currently living in these areas will not be impacted.
The zones surround 1,000 feet of certain parks and schools in Tyler, including the following areas:
- Acute Children’s Montessori School
- All Saints
- Angela’s Little Angels
- Austin Elementary School
- Bell Elementary School
- Bergfeld Park
- Birdwell Elementary School
- Bonner Elementary School
- Boulter Middle School
- Browning Learning Academy
- Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy
- Cassaway Park
- Children Park
- Clarkston Elementary School
- Creative Children’s Academy
- Creative Kids Learning Center
- Crescent Park
- Cumberland Academy
- Cumberland Academy Daycare
- Cumberland Academy High School
- Cumberland Academy Middle School
- Dixie Elementary School
- Douglas Elementary School
- Early College High School
- Early Steps Bilingual Academy
- Ebenezer Day Care Center
- Emmett J. Scott Park
- Fairwood UMC Child Care Center
- Faithful Care Learning Center
- Family Learning Center of Tyler
- Faulker Park
- First Christian Church Early Childhood Center
- Fun Forest Park
- Gary Complex TISD Administration
- Gassaway Park
- Glenwood Primary University
- God’s Brand Christian Academy
- Golden Road Park
- Goodman Museum
- Goodman Park
- Grace Community School
- Grace Community of Tyler
- Grace Community of Tyler Early Education Center
- Green Acres Early Education Center
- Griffin Elementary School
- Hand in Hand Preschool
- Harvey Hall Park
- Herndon Hills Park
- Hillside Park
- Hogg Middle School
- Hubbard Middle School
- Jack Elementary School
- Jones Elementary School
- Journey’s of the Heart
- Kids Kaleidoscope
- Kidz Depot Learning Academy
- Kidz Depot Learning Academy #2
- Kinder Prep Academy
- LeGrand Park & Gardens
- Like Oak Child Care Center
- Lindsey Park
- Little Peoples School
- Live Oak Child Care Center
- Moore Middle School
- New Brighter Day Christian Academy
- Noble E. Young Park
- North Tyler Day Nursery
- Northside Park
- Oak Grove Park
- Oak Hill Montessori School
- Oak Tree Academy
- Orr Elementary School
- Peete Elementary School
- Pollard Park
- PT Cole Park
- Ramey Elementary School
- Rice Elementary School
- Rise Academy
- Rose Rudman Park
- Saint Gregory Elementary
- Saint Louis ECC
- Shiloh Road Learning Center
- South Tyler Trail Park
- Southside Park
- Stepping Stone School
- Stewart Park
- Superior Children’s Center
- T.K. Gorman High School
- The Faith Learning Center
- The Growing Stick Learning Center, Inc.
- The Leadership Academy
- The Primary Leadership Academy
- Three Lakes Middle School
- Tiny Town
- Trinity Lutheran Child Development Center
- Trinity Lutheran Church School
- Tyler Christian Preschool
- Tyler City Park
- Tyler Day Nursery
- Tyler High School
- Tyler Legacy High School
- Tyler Rose Garden Park
- U.S.A. Planet Kids
- Visions of Learning Child Care Center
- W.E. Winters Park
- Windsor Grove Park
- Woldert Park
- Woods Elementary School
For a full interactive map of the Child Safety Zones, click here.