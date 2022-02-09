TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a new ordinance on Wednesday that limits where child sex offenders can move in the city.

The city calls the areas “Child Safety Zones”, and it prohibits certain sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of those zones. However, this ordinance will only impact sex offenders moving to Tyler or current ones who move after its passage. Child sex offenders currently living in these areas will not be impacted.

To access the full interactive map, click here.

The zones surround 1,000 feet of certain parks and schools in Tyler, including the following areas:

Acute Children’s Montessori School

All Saints

Angela’s Little Angels

Austin Elementary School

Bell Elementary School

Bergfeld Park

Birdwell Elementary School

Bonner Elementary School

Boulter Middle School

Browning Learning Academy

Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy

Cassaway Park

Children Park

Clarkston Elementary School

Creative Children’s Academy

Creative Kids Learning Center

Crescent Park

Cumberland Academy

Cumberland Academy Daycare

Cumberland Academy High School

Cumberland Academy Middle School

Dixie Elementary School

Douglas Elementary School

Early College High School

Early Steps Bilingual Academy

Ebenezer Day Care Center

Emmett J. Scott Park

Fairwood UMC Child Care Center

Faithful Care Learning Center

Family Learning Center of Tyler

Faulker Park

First Christian Church Early Childhood Center

Fun Forest Park

Gary Complex TISD Administration

Gassaway Park

Glenwood Primary University

God’s Brand Christian Academy

Golden Road Park

Goodman Museum

Goodman Park

Grace Community School

Grace Community of Tyler

Grace Community of Tyler Early Education Center

Green Acres Early Education Center

Griffin Elementary School

Hand in Hand Preschool

Harvey Hall Park

Herndon Hills Park

Hillside Park

Hogg Middle School

Hubbard Middle School

Jack Elementary School

Jones Elementary School

Journey’s of the Heart

Kids Kaleidoscope

Kidz Depot Learning Academy

Kidz Depot Learning Academy #2

Kinder Prep Academy

LeGrand Park & Gardens

Like Oak Child Care Center

Lindsey Park

Little Peoples School

Live Oak Child Care Center

Moore Middle School

New Brighter Day Christian Academy

Noble E. Young Park

North Tyler Day Nursery

Northside Park

Oak Grove Park

Oak Hill Montessori School

Oak Tree Academy

Orr Elementary School

Peete Elementary School

Pollard Park

PT Cole Park

Ramey Elementary School

Rice Elementary School

Rise Academy

Rose Rudman Park

Saint Gregory Elementary

Saint Louis ECC

Shiloh Road Learning Center

South Tyler Trail Park

Southside Park

Stepping Stone School

Stewart Park

Superior Children’s Center

T.K. Gorman High School

The Faith Learning Center

The Growing Stick Learning Center, Inc.

The Leadership Academy

The Primary Leadership Academy

Three Lakes Middle School

Tiny Town

Trinity Lutheran Child Development Center

Trinity Lutheran Church School

Tyler Christian Preschool

Tyler City Park

Tyler Day Nursery

Tyler High School

Tyler Legacy High School

Tyler Rose Garden Park

U.S.A. Planet Kids

Visions of Learning Child Care Center

W.E. Winters Park

Windsor Grove Park

Woldert Park

Woods Elementary School

For a full interactive map of the Child Safety Zones, click here.