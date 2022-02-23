TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is under a winter weather advisory and experts say drivers need to be very careful as slick spots could form on some roadways.

The temperatures have dropped when icicles form. Tyler leaders say they’re monitoring the weather and all city departments are prepared to respond to any issues.

They are encouraging people to drive safely.

“So they need to remember to stay off the phone, pay attention to the weather, other drivers and remember if your wind shield wipers are on your lights should be on as well,” says Peyton Weidman, City of Tyler.

TXDOT crews were out early, treating some roads with a brine solution, a combination of salt and water, which makes ice harder to form.

“You know, yesterday it was 75 degrees and today it is barely in the 30s. So we always monitor that and we always try to be ready. Those weather changes can always be difficult, but we usually are prepared and respond when needed, “ says Jeff Wiliford, TxDOT.

TXDOT has a well thought out plan for colder temperatures.

“We do when inclement weather hits, we do have a tier system throughout our district, other districts have the same thing,” says Wiliford.

For crews, their top priority is Interstate 20, Highway 110 and US-271.

Experts say, before you drive, remember to leave early, watch your speed and keep your distance.

If you don’t need to leave your house, stay home.