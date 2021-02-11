City of Tyler prepares for freezing weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The city of Tyler is preparing for the incoming freezing weather.

The City Streets team has three sanding trucks, and they have placed a snow blade on the motor grader, according to the city.

Staff are also prepared to sand the roads if there is severe ice. They are advising drivers to give the crews some space so they can carry out their jobs safely.

In addition, the City reminds businesses and residents to turn off automatic sprinklers when temperatures drop below freezing. Sprinkler systems left on when temperatures drop below freezing may cause sheets of ice to form in streets and on sidewalks. This can create hazardous driving conditions, as well as hazardous walking conditions on both sidewalks and at crosswalks.

The city also want to remind community members to turn off their automatic sprinklers. During freezing weather, sprinkler systems can cause sheets of ice to form on roads and sidewalks.

This can also create hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

“Other measures of protection residents can take are to allow their indoor faucets to drip, cover exterior faucets and leave the heat on. These actions can help prevent pipes in homes from freezing and potentially breaking,” wrote the city.

Pet owners should also bring their pets inside, according to the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter.

The Glass Recreation Center is considering a late opening on Friday, but this may change as they continue to monitor road conditions.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is making preparations due to the weather. They have ice and snow removal supplies and equipment in place to clear runways when needed. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find the most current American Airlines flight information.

City officials will be observing the weather conditions to decide on any municipal office closures or delays to services.

The city is also assisting Tyler Independent School District and local colleges on closure decisions.