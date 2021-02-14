City of Tyler prepares to respond to severe weather, announces closings

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The city of Tyler has released some information about how the city is responding to the current severe winter weather.

On Sunday, Judge Nathaniel Moran issued a Disaster Declaration for Smith County.

Now, Emergency services will be available to the community. This includes personnel from the fire, police, streets water/sewer, traffic and information technology departments. According to the city, emergency services will be at full strength.

“Residents are advised to be cautious and aware of freezing rain, sleet, snow and bitter windchills with values as low as 10 degrees below zero in some areas,” wrote the city.

ROADWAYS

People are encouraged to stay home because the roads may be hazardous.

The City Streets Department is operating three sanding trucks and has staff working 24/7 to sand the roads to keep them open for first responders and emergency crews, wrote the city.

The team is also focusing on overpasses, bridges and hospital room entrances.

TxDOT will be responsible for sanding state highways and Broadway Ave, Loop 323, Interstate 20 and Toll 49. Smith County will take care of county roads.

Crews will also be ready to clear fallen trees.

People should keep their distance from city crews so they may finish their job in a safe manner.

Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.

Traffic signal outages may also occur. Drivers should drive pay close attention and drive sow.

These outages can be reported to the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.

UTILITIES

“All essential City Services including water and wastewater services will continue to operate at full capacity,” wrote the city.

Other power outages and downed power lines can be reported to Oncor at 1-888-313-4747.

CITY OFFICES

All offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

SOLID WASTE

The City of Tyler Solid Waste residential and commercial collection will not run from Feb. 15 to 18 due to forecasted icy weather, according to the city.

Monday and Thursday’s residential routes will be picked up on Friday, Feb. 19.

Tuesday and Friday residential routes will be collected on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Other trash such as yard garbage will be collected next week.

Curbside recycling collection will not occur this week.

Commercial collection will be picked up on Friday, Feb. 19. Residents should report service emergencies to the Solid Waste office at (903) 531-1388 and leave a detailed voice message with contact information.

The Solid Waste office and recycling center will also be closed until Friday, Feb. 19.

For the latest updates, please download the Tyler Talks Trash App, call (903) 531-1388, check local news channels or the City of Tyler’s website and social media pages.

OTHER CLOSINGS

The Tyler Public Library and the Tyler Rose Garden Center will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.

PARKS AND RECREATION

The water fountain at all parks and trails has been turned off. The bathrooms were also closed.

TYLER POUNDS REGIONAL AIRPORT

The Tyler Pounds Regional airport is closed. All arrivals and departures from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for Sunday have been canceled. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find the most current American Airlines flight information.

TYLER TRANSIT

Tyler Transit fixed route busses and paratransit services will not run Monday, Feb. 15.