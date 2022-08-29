TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Six projects are proposed to be funded through the 2023 budget. These projects total $926,000 and include work at Indian Creek and Loop 323, Willow Creek on North Parkdale Drive and Loop 323, Storm Drain Improvements on South Bois D’Arc Avenue and Park Heights Circle and Inlet boxes on South Glenwood Avenue and Grove Street.

“With the increase in population and businesses comes an increase in hard surfaces which increases the amount of water our storm water system must be able to handle. As part of the 2023 budget, we are cash funding almost $1 million in storm water maintenance projects. This is the first time we have been able to include specific maintenance items in our operating budget and fund them at such a level. Ensuring proper maintenance is performed on these assets will translate to long term savings.” Edward Broussard – City Manager

Additionally, the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Half-Cent Sales Tax Program Annual Work Plan includes funding in the amount of $8,280,000 for four projects. They include repairs and improvements to the drainage system, stabilizing an area of West Mud Creek near the 1500 block of Rice Road, and work on West Mud Creek at Keaton Avenue, and from De Charles Street to Wynnwood Drive.

The final report for the city’s Comprehensive Stormwater Master Plan is currently under review by city staff. The plan identifies potential flood hazards and problem areas, provides solution to mitigate those risks and identifies phasing and prioritization plans for improvements.

Other stormwater projects include the Stagecoach Drainage Project and the Cloverdale Drainage Project.

The Half-Cent Sales Tax board opened their annual work plan for public comments on Aug. 9. Residents have until Oct. 17 to provide comments on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

Opportunities for public input on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget are available by attending one of two Council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.



The final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 14 meeting at Tyler City Hall.

To view the entire budget presentation, proposed tax rate and property tax calculator, click here.