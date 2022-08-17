TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler proposes $9.48 million in street and traffic improvements funded in the fiscal year 2023 budget and Half-Cent Sales Tax fund.

This includes $2.06 million in projects to be paid for by the Quality Street Commitment Fund and $7,428,000 in improvements to be funded by the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund in fiscal year 2023.

The $2.06 million in projects to be paid by the Quality Street Commitment Fund budget includes $585,000 for repairs and upkeep of 14 miles of historic brick streets and $1.3 million for seal coat and crack seal work on 25 lane miles of city streets, the city said.

“This year was the first time the city budgeted funds for public alley improvements,” said Assistant City Manager Heather Nick. “We have projects planned that will be completed by the end of this fiscal year. The funds proposed for 2023 will build on the program.”

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program will fund $500,000 in pedestrian improvements and neighborhood connection projects for $1.5 million are planned for East Hankerson Street and North Tenneha Avenue, according to city officials.

The city says that the East Hankerson Street project will improve safety for Bell Elementary School students where they were walking on a “dilapidated wooden bridge installed by the residents in the neighborhood,” to get to and from the school.

Other projects funded through the program include

Year three of the traffic signal modernization program

Widening of New Copeland Road between Shiloh Road and East Rieck Road to allow for a dedicated center turn lane to improve safety

Traffic signal reconstruction at West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

A traffic signal inventory

A study for recommendations and routes to improve mobility in South Tyler by looking at roadway improvements and transportation system connectivity

“Modernizing our traffic system and keeping pedestrians safe are at the top of our list when it comes to streets and traffic,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “These projects allow connectivity while the City continues to grow and develop and give our staff the equipment and infrastructure needed to safely and efficiently manage traffic operations.”

Residents will have until Oct. 17 to provide comments on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

Click here to see the full fiscal year 2022-2023 annual work plan. Opportunities for public input on the proposed budget are available to residents by attending one of two city council meetings at Tyler City Hall at 212 North Bonner on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. or Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 14 meeting at Tyler City Hall. To view the entire budget presentation, proposed tax rate and property tax calculator, visit the City of Tyler website.