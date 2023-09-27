TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler received the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Growth Award for the seventh year in a row.

The Tyler City Council accepted the award Wednesday morning during their City Council meeting. The award recognizes cities with higher levels of tree care and community engagement.

In 2022, the city expanded its urban forest including celebrating Arbor Day by planting 62 trees at Bergfeld Park and 16 trees at T.R. Griffith. The city also hosted a seedling giveaway where 1,800 seedlings were given to families to plant in their properties.

The Tyler Reforestation Encouraging Ecological Stability Committee, Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful have worked together over the past year to get the award.

94 cities in Texas were recognized as Tree City USA, but only 12 received growth awards for 2022. This makes Tyler the top 15% of Texas cities that manages their trees exceptionally well.

The city has held the Tree City USA status for 14 years.