Where the water situation stands in East Texas on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cities and water companies are repairing their water systems, some are lifting their boil water notices.

KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out about water boil notices.

Who is still under a boil water notice:

The city of Tyler said the boil water notice will remain in effect and said the notice could be lifted on Tuesday.

The city has asked that residents continue to conserve water when possible.

According to the city of Tyler, lab samples were taken this morning. The city said lab testing will take a minimum of 18 hours.

Customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after hours and on weekends.

The city urged that residents report their disaster damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The city of Marshall declared a local state of emergency due not having water.

The order directs that all restaurants within the city limits use disposable paper plates, utensils and cups to conserve water, unless the business has an on-site filtration system.

The city has also ordered that all car washes within the city limits must cease operation until further order.

If the orders aren’t followed the city can issue a fine of up to $1,000.

Unless extended by the city, the order will expire the seventh day after issuance, being March 1, 2021.

Residents are asked to contact the Public Works Department at (903) 935-4487 if they see a water leak, or if your home or business is experiencing no water or low water pressure.

As of Monday, the city of Marshall will remain under a city-wide boil water notice as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission. Residents need to continue boiling water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.

The city asked that those with water to assist other citizens in need and to conserve water and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water.

Who isn’t under a boil water notice:

The city of Nacogdoches announced that the water no longer required boiling before use.

Although the notice was lifted, the city will continue to monitor the water throughout the public water system to ensure the quality of the water distributed is adequate for human consumption.

The city of Lufkin announced that its boil water notice has been lifted.

The boil water notice that was lifted applies for the city of Lufkin water customers only.

If residents get their water through a private supplier, they will need to look to them for guidance on when your water is safe to drink.

Private suppliers do their own testing even if their supply is partially or fully sourced through the City of Lufkin.