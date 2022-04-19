TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The spring season has only begun, and with more potentially bad weather on the way, citizens of Tyler are concerned the Outdoor Warning System will not work properly if and when a storm hits.

“There was no siren! How did we know that it was going to be that serious?! Because if I had known it was going to be that serious, I would have been at home,” said Southeast Tyler resident, Tadacia Williams.

The Outdoor Warning system failed during 100 mph winds that swept through Tyler a week ago. The Tyler Police Department who is in charge of the sirens says it was a programming problem that caused them not to sound off.

“On that night, we did set off the sirens twice which we set it off as the cell was approaching Tyler and then again as the cell was over Tyler and that’s when we started getting information that they may not be working correctly and we weren’t getting the tone on them,” said Tyler Police Department’s Andy Erbaugh.

The warning system contains two layers of audio, the siren itself and a voiceover telling people to seek immediate shelter.

After calls were received on the sirens malfunction, Tyler authorities called the siren company to look into the issue.

“What you have is an interface with multiple rows of buttons. These alerts can be used for civil unrest and other emergency warnings and things like that,” said Erbaugh. “Two of the columns have tornado warnings and have only used one of the columns before and the dispatcher that was doing it that night used the other column we weren’t aware there was a programming error in that so it only did the voice.”

Residents in the area share that if they had heard the tornado sirens, they would have taken cover instead of being struck by debris in their driveways.

“I feel like if I hear the tornado sirens, that means this is your area. This is important to you! Sirens really do play a big part if people are going to take the storm seriously or not or how they will prepare for the storm,” said Williams.

There are 32 sirens around the City of Tyler. Officials say the company, Commander, has cleared the warning system and expects it should have no further issues.