City of Tyler swears in council members on Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Three city council members were sworn in during a meeting on Wednesday.

Stuart Hene from District 1 was sworn in this morning along with re-elected council members Shirley McKellar for District 3 and Bob Westbrook for District 5.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, always been a dream of mine. When I went to school, (I) wanted to come back and get involved. It’s been a passion of mine for a very long time. I’m glad to see my dream come true,” said Hene.

The meeting was also open to the public, and there was no capacity limit.

The group met on the second floor of City Hall at 212 S. Bonner Ave.

City Council meetings usually take place on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Council Chambers on the second floor.

People do not have to wear masks in city buildings. But, visitors and staff can decide to wear masks for their protection.