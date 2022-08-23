TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year the initial implementation of the new signal timings will be done remotely by the traffic engineer.

The city will be retiming 19 traffic signals this week for the year two signal timing improvements project. Previously, signal retiming had to be accomplished in the field by manually reconfiguring each of the signal controllers at the intersections which were to be retimed.

The new ATMS system is allowing for quicker implementation and less staff time in the field.

Intersections to be retimed include:

•South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway

•South Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Houston Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Front Street

•East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue

•East Houston Street and South Fannin Avenue

•West Front Street and South Bonner Avenue

•West Front Street and South Vine Avenue

•West Front Street and South Palace Avenue

•West Front Street and South Glenwood Boulevard

•West Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue

•West Fourth Street and South College Avenue

•West Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

•West Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue

•West Fifth Street and South College Avenue

•West Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

The City of Tyler will be gathering data on the retiming project for several months and release a report on the findings at the end of the year.

“The Year 2 projects have made a huge difference in our staff’s ability to maintain our traffic signal system and respond to issues when they occur. As we start moving into the next phase of implementation new traffic signal cabinets and battery backups we take another leap forward in providing a more reliable and safer traffic signal system for the citizens of Tyler” Cameron Williams – Traffic Engineer

The replacement of the traffic signal cabinets and the battery backups is a proposed project on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.

The half cent sales tax board opened their annual workplan for public comments on Aug. 9. Residents have until Oct. 17 to provide comments.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan is available on our website or can be picked up during normal business hours in the City of Tyler engineering department located at 511 W. Locust St.

Residents can provide comments on any or all the projects by calling (903) 531-1126, through City of Tyler website or by mail to City of Tyler, Half Cent Sales Tax Manager at the same address.

Opportunities for public input on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget are available by attending one of two Council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. on the following dates:

•Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

•Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 14 meeting at Tyler City Hall.

To view the entire budget presentation, proposed tax rate and property tax calculator, visit their website.