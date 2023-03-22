TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is one step closer to improving railroad crossings in the Rose City.

The MPO received permission from the city council to develop a railroad crossing and inventory database for every rail line running through Smith County.

A release stated that the railroad analysis aims to develop an inventory of the Smith County rail network and build a database to track the activity level on each rail line. Along with that, each rail line that goes through a street intersection will also be analyzed to create a prioritized list for intersection improvements.

The database will reportedly prepare standard operating procedures for local governments to be able to engage the railroad in their planning and maintenance efforts.

The City of Tyler will be in charge of paying the cost of the study upfront but will be fully reimbursed through the MPO grant.