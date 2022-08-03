TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29.

The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Avenue. The procession will go to Front Street then turn left to move outside of the city.

Later, it will turn right onto Patton Lane until it arrives at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).

The following streets will be closed on Friday:

Troup Hwy from Golden Rd to Troup Hwy/S. Beckham Ave

Troup Hwy to S. Broadway Ave

S. Broadway Ave from Troup Hwy to Front St.

Front St from S. Broadway Ave to Patton Ln.

Patton Ln from Front St to Hwy 64 W.

Hwy 64 W. from Patton Ln to Memorial Park Cemetery.

The roads will allow traffic to pass once the procession has moved along.

“Please take alternate routes during this time. We want to thank you for your patience during this difficult time,” said the Tyler Police Department.

See below for a map of the route of the procession.