City of Tyler to hold free bulky item pick-up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler will have a free bulky item collection for city of Tyler residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) from May 3 through May 7.

Bulky items will be picked up at no charge. This can include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee.

The city of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring the pickup. No tires, liquid waste, limbs, brush or tree stumps will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.

After placing bulky items at the curb by May 3, there is no need to call the Solid Waste Office. Items, however, might not be collected on your regularly scheduled trash collection day.

If your bulky items have not been collected by Monday, May 10, call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

For those city of Tyler customers who can’t participate in the campaign, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the city of Tyler recycling center, or call the solid waste office for special pickup.

During the bulky item week ONLY, if you bring the listed items below to the downtown Recycle Center and have a copy of your water bill, the fee will be waived on:

Monitors (computers, TVs)

Air Conditioners, Microwaves, Refrigerator, Freezer

The following items are accepted at the recycling center:

Paper (newspapers, magazines, phonebooks, ads and office paper)

Cardboard of any type (broken down)

Plastic (rinsed and crushed #1 and #2 HDPE, lids removed; examples- water or soda bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles)

Glass (rinsed clear, green, blue and brown glass bottles and jars with lids removed) – No mirrors

Ink cartridges

Electronics (computers, TVs, monitors, cell phones, chargers and other portable devices)

Metal (copper, aluminum, brass and steel)

Aluminum cans (rinsed and crushed, no aluminum pie plates or tin)

Household appliances including air conditioners and refrigerators DO NOT require a disposal fee this week as long as you provide a current water bill

Automotive batteries/anti-freeze (small quantities)

The Recycle Center, located on 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.