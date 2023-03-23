TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a grand opening at Noble E. Young Park on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate updates to the park.

Updated features at the park include:

New restrooms and new art mural

New parking lot and location

New 1-mile long, 8-foot-wide walking trail

New picnic tables and benches

New pavilion

New children’s bike park

New outdoor gym

The park is located at 3081 Towne Park Drive and funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program, according to the city.