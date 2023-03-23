TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a grand opening at Noble E. Young Park on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate updates to the park.

Updated features at the park include:

  • New restrooms and new art mural
  • New parking lot and location
  • New 1-mile long, 8-foot-wide walking trail
  • New picnic tables and benches
  • New pavilion
  • New children’s bike park
  • New outdoor gym

The park is located at 3081 Towne Park Drive and funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program, according to the city.