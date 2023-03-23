TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a grand opening at Noble E. Young Park on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate updates to the park.
Updated features at the park include:
- New restrooms and new art mural
- New parking lot and location
- New 1-mile long, 8-foot-wide walking trail
- New picnic tables and benches
- New pavilion
- New children’s bike park
- New outdoor gym
The park is located at 3081 Towne Park Drive and funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program, according to the city.