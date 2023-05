TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is hosting the Summer Playground Program and Glass Summer Camp for children ages 6 to 12. Both programs are start on June 12 and continue until Aug. 4.

The Summer Playground Program will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is completely free.

The Glass Summer Camp will be from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will cost $200 per child.

Both events will have sports, games, arts, crafts, fun water activities. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily.