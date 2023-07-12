TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler announced on Wednesday that the city council approved a $1,057,847 contract with Striping Technology, LP.

The contract plans to reconstruct the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and construct a new traffic signal at West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road.

“The existing traffic signal and associated equipment at West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are past the equipment’s lifespan, and the traffic signal mast arms show defects that necessitate replacement,” the city said in a release. “The project includes installing a new traffic signal cabinet, traffic signal poles, underground conduit, cabling, pedestrian signals, curb ramps, and pavement markings.”

The project was approved in the 2021-2022 Half-Cent Work Plan.

The city said the project is estimated to be completed by August 2024 depending on the procurement of equipment and materials, and portable traffic signal trailers will be deployed in September 2023.

In addition, a new traffic signal will be constructed at West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road intersection. There is currently a flashing yellow caution light at the intersection.

“A study of the West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road intersection revealed that traffic volumes and crash history justified installation of a traffic signal,” Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said. “The area is seeing additional development, and traffic volumes are continuing to increase on West Grande Boulevard as well as County Road 192.”

The project was approved in the 2020-2021 Half-Cent Work Plan, and is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2024 and is estimated to be completed by August 2024, depending on the procurement of equipment and materials, according to the city.