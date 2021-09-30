City of Tyler to start water disinfection process, residents may notice change

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is changing its water disinfection process. The disinfection will take about four weeks from Oct. 4 through Oct. 31.

“We’re doing our annual free chlorine conversion. It’s sort of a preventative maintenance thing we do every year within the water system, but what it does is it kinda produces a clean slate in the water distribution system,” said Director of Utilities Kate Dietz.

Generally, there are not any noticeable changes during this time. You might notice a difference in taste or odor and slight discoloration in your water. If that happens, you should not wash your clothes because it could cause stains.

“We mainly tell you about it because we don’t want it ruining your laundry, and we don’t want you to worry about it when it comes out of your tap and when it does occur a lot of times, one of the best things you can do is run a bathtub of water,” said Dietz.

Tyler began using this process for annual routine maintenance in 2014.

“We’re trying to increase water quality throughout the water system, and it’s not a response, and it’s not based on anything. It’s really just preventative, and we do it to maintain our water quality in our system,” said Dietz.

Pressure drops may also be experienced due to the city’s extensive flushing efforts. Water quality changes associated with conversions usually are short-lived and are not public health risks.

It is recommended for dialysis patients to consult with their doctors before the convention. If you have a fish or aquarium, you might need to make changes to their water pretreatment process.