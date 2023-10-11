TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Transit presented possible changes to the public transportation system after hearing from bus riders.

During the city council meeting, members heard about new changes to the prices, routes and hours of public transportation.

Courtesy of The City of Tyler Transit

Courtesy of The City of Tyler Transit

Courtesy of The City of Tyler Transit

In a previous revision, fares were expected to double but now will increase by a dollar over a two-year period.

Jackson said, “50 cents for the fixed route one way and 50 cents for the paratransit is what we have. But we could go down to less.”

To help with fuel costs, the city plans to introduce micro transit a real-time dynamic routing that can change in a moments notice. The new concept will allow people to request a bus through an app or call to pick them up from their current location, like Uber for city transit.

Previously announced changes to certain routes have also been adjusted.

Saturday rides were originally planned to be cancelled but now they proposed a new alternative to continue services six days a week.

“Taking an hour off every day that we are open, it does save a little bit of money over time,” said Jackson.

Jackson also said they are looking into different software to help with better bus scheduling and timing without costing taxpayers anything.

Customers won’t have to wait long to see some new features introduced.

“We do have a bus app to track where we will be rolling it out. We will probably start putting it out there for people to beta test for us,” said Jackson.