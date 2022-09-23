TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program.

The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 boxes in the city.

One of the new boxes has a photo of an eagle, and it was put up near US-271 and East Hillsboro Street.

The other box has Dia de Los Muertos artwork, and it can be located on West Erwin Street and South Lyons Avenue. For more information about Beauty and the Box or Keep Tyler Beautiful, visit www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.