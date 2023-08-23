TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler has invested in infrastructure such as water pumps and roads, in addition to passing an ordinance allowing e-bikes on parks and trails.

E-BIKES ALLOWED ON PUBLIC PARKS AND TRAILS

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Tyler City Council amended an ordinance to allow e-bikes on public parks and trails. The ordinance was updated to make sure that Tyler’s recreational areas are inclusive, according to the City of Tyler.

“It was brought to our attention that some people utilize e-bikes for mobility and pedal assistance, especially individuals with mobility impairments or physical disabilities,” said Parks Services Coordinator Kristi Nipp. “We wanted to ensure they could enjoy the parks and trails, just like people that don’t require mobility devices.”

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler

The ordinance update will only allow Class 1 devices equipped with a low-power motor that only assists the rider when the rider is pedaling, has no throttle, and has a top-assisted speed of 20 miles per hour or less, according to the City of Tyler.

LAKE TYLER RAW WATER PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS

In addition, Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) has chosen to move forward with a design contract to improve the Lake Tyler Raw Water Pump Station, said the City of Tyler. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Tyler City Council approved a $1,335,300 design contract with KSA Engineers Inc. to improve the pump station.

The Lake Tyler Raw Water Pump Station transports raw water to the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant, where it is then treated as drinking water. Through the improvement project, the outdated Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) that control the raw water pumps will be updated, as stated by the City of Tyler.

“The VFDs allow operators to increase or decrease the flow of water being pumped to the plant, which will help increase efficiency in operations,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. “The existing VFDs are becoming more antiquated every year, and replacement parts and rehab on them is getting more challenging.”

The Lake Tyler Raw Water Pump Station project is funded with utility bonds.

EXTENSION OF SETTLER’S LANDING AND CENTENNIAL PARKWAY

Furthermore, the city council approved a $189,490 contract with H.W. Lochner, Inc. for the Settlers Landing and Centennial Parkway Extensions project.

The purpose of the project, according to the City of Tyler, is to “improve traffic flow at the Broadway corridor south of the Village at Cumberland Park.” The contract states that Settlers Landing will be extended from the south of the RV retailer to South Broadway Avenue.

“This project is another step forward in terms of improving traffic flow in the City and providing development opportunities,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings, P.E.

The project also includes a sanitary sewer line extension of approximately 1,000 feet from the existing dead end to South Broadway Avenue, said the City of Tyler. The water line will also be extended to the city’s south limits. The estimated construction cost is about $1.4 million.

According to the City of Tyler, “the Half-Cent Sales Tax fund will pay for the Settlers Landing extension, while the $1 million escrow fund established by Wayfare Cumberland Park will fund the Centennial Parkway expansion.”