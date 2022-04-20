TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “When the storms came through, I think we got 30 something emergency calls,” said Brad Morris, owner of Patriot Electric Service

Usually, before an electrician can begin work they have to receive a permit. Once they finish repairs, a city inspector has to come in to make sure everything is up to code.

“At that point we’ll release it to Oncor and then Oncor can come out and energize the systems,” said David Gibson, City of Tyler Chief Building Official.

After the April 12 storms, the city saw an increase in permit requests and not enough inspectors for the demand. This led them to make a plan to help get power restored faster and help ease the work of electricians.

“We’ve had 71 electrical repair permits pulled, and so with that many you know we couldn’t keep up with it,” said Gibson.

The relaxed inspection plan also helps those who received structural damage from last weeks storms. So this helps ease the work for all contractors, electricians and the city inspectors.

“Oh, it helps a lot because the customer calls us, we can actually get straight to the job, get them an estimate on repairs, they receive the estimate and we can go ahead and get started on it,” said Morris.

City officials say all repairs will still need to meet code and an inspection is still required at the end.

“Again, the permitting is just for storm damage only,” said Gibson.

April 26 is the last day you can bypass inspections and permits until the work is done.

“Hopefully we are getting caught up. I don’t think we are getting quiet as many per day. So hopefully I think things are getting caught up a little bit more,” said Gibson.