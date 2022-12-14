TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler said they are working to fully open a busy intersection after a sinkhole opened up nearly two weeks ago.

The sinkhole that appeared on Rice Road has been patched, but it’s a temporary fix to allow for the heavy holiday shopping traffic. The city is also working on a short-term solution to open up Old Bullard Road, which remains closed.

The initial sinkhole was caused by a hole in the storm drain and revealed several problems with old pipes, sewers and manholes in the area.

“That pipe all along Old Bullard is very old clay sewer pipe….and connect with our pvc pipe has been difficult,” said Kate Dietz, the Director of Utilities for the city of Tyler.

Officials said the city of Tyler hopes to open up the road fully before the holidays depending on the weather.

They said after the end of the year rush, the section will be repaved and permanently fixed.