VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Police Department announced that stop signs approved in October of 2022 were installed throughout the city on Monday.

Photo courtesy of the Van Police Department

Public Works installed signs on Pennsylvania Street and East Ohio Street intersections. Later they will be working to install signs on West Ohio Street and West Kansas Street if the weather allows.

The signs were originally approved at the Van city council meeting in October of 2022.