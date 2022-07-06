VAN, Texas (KETK) — Due to the unexpected loss of a water well source and the current summer drought conditions in the Van area, the city has implemented stage 3 of a drought contingency plan.

This stage of the plan restricts usage of recreational outside water use without the installation of required shut-off nozzles on all outside water hoses. Outside watering is only permitted per the schedule below:

For even-numbered street addresses : You may water only on Sundays and Thursdays, between midnight at 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.

: You may water only on Sundays and Thursdays, between midnight at 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight. For odd-numbered street addresses: You may water only on Saturdays and Wednesdays, between midnight and 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.

In addition to that, the City of Van will restrict non-essential water uses including public landscape watering, fire hydrant flushing and recreational uses at the Van City Park.

Many counties, including Van Zandt County where the city of Van is located, are currently under burn bans due to dry conditions.

In addition to that, Van is not the only East Texas town under a water conservation notice. Bullard issued a notice on June 17 citing drought-like conditions.