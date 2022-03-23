WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Whitehouse community broke ground on the construction site of the first Whataburger that is coming to the city on Wednesday.

Whataburger employees, DKT Investments and the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce were all in attendance on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The first Whataburger will be located at 1051 Highway 110.

The company will be hiring more than 50 local employees to help serve the brand’s fresh customized burgers with 24/7 service. The Whataburger will be joined to a Triple J C-store.

“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” said Ray Haskins, Chief Operating Officer at DKT Investments. “We’d like to give a special thanks to the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving the community and opening our doors later this year.”

Those interested in working at the Whitehouse Whataburger restaurant can visit www.dkinvestments.com and can find out more information on Whataburger’s benefits and salaries as well as opportunities for advancements.