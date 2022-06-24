WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The city of Whitehouse has released a schedule for voluntary irrigation reduction, which will go into effect immediately.

“Like all retail water providers in Texas, the City of Whitehouse has a drought contingency plan that outlines factors that trigger different stages of water restrictions,” the city said in a release.

With the lack of rain expected to continue, combined with the spikes in usage on the weekends, the demand on the water system is likely to be significant.

The city added that while they have not reached any thresholds that require mandatory reductions in water usage, they reached a threshold this week that warrants requesting voluntary compliance in order to alleviate demand on the water system.

They also have reassured the community that the water supply is currently sufficient to meet the needs of all residents, but a significant spike in demand on the weekends is common when a majority of people water lawns at the same time.

If residents and businesses alike adhere to the following schedule, the city may be able to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions:

Addresses ending in even numbers: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday

Addresses ending in odd numbers: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

No outdoor watering on Saturdays

All watering should be done between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

This requested reduction in irrigation will ensure that in the event of large water main breaks or major fires, the current supply will be able to meet all needs of the community without relying on our secondary water supplier.