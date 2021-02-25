City of Whitehouse lifts boil water notice

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The boil water notice for the city of Whitehouse was lifted as of Thursday, Feb. 25.
The city said it is safe to continue consuming the use of the City of Whitehouse water supplies.
After the boil water notice is lifted residents need to flush all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes. To flush, turn the cold tap of all faucets and run the water for at least 15 minutes.
Residents should begin with the faucet that is highest in their house or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest elevation to the lowest.
According to the city, emptying the water heater is not necessary.
For refrigerators the water dispensers and ice makers connected to the water line, the city says it is a good idea to flush and clean them by:
- Change the filter cartridge
- Throw out ice
- Flush the water dispenser for three to five minutes
- Fun the ice maker for one hour and throw out the ice
- Wash and sanitize the bin areas
- Governor Greg Abbott gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Texas
- Tyler man charged with shooting teenager, juvenile after large fight Monday afternoon
- Blue Bell reveals new flavor
- Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing South Broadway in Tyler
- 1 man dead, 2 injured in Rusk County shooting after home break-in