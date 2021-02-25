City of Whitehouse lifts boil water notice

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The boil water notice for the city of Whitehouse was lifted as of Thursday, Feb. 25.

The city said it is safe to continue consuming the use of the City of Whitehouse water supplies.

After the boil water notice is lifted residents need to flush all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes. To flush, turn the cold tap of all faucets and run the water for at least 15 minutes.

Residents should begin with the faucet that is highest in their house or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest elevation to the lowest.

According to the city, emptying the water heater is not necessary.

For refrigerators the water dispensers and ice makers connected to the water line, the city says it is a good idea to flush and clean them by: