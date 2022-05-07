WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Center for the Arts held its fourth annual festival of books on Saturday, May 7 at 200 and 206 Market St.

The day was filled with activities, author panels, a children’s storytime and a keynote speaker. One of the many attractions was a bookmark contest for kids graded kindergarten through 5th grade.

The mission of the festival was to bring readers and writers together to share the adventures that books can offer.

“These book festivals and these kinds of things are great for an author, you can get out, you can meet people, you can talk to kids so this is a good experience,” said Wendy Lanier an author at the event.

Almost 30 authors were featured. Organizers want the people that went to the event to walk away from the festival having grown in literacy and created connections with people throughout East Texas.