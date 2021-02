In this May 18, 2012, photo, Kathy Gwilym, a senior civil engineer with the SVR Design Company, walks past a sewer access cover in a neighborhood in Seattle, where the county plans to install landscaped natural drainage systems in front of people’s homes to prevent storm water runoff from flowing into Puget Sound. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a $2.5 million contract with PM Construction & Rehab to do work on city wastewater collection system.

The project includes making improvements to 168 sewer mains, replacing tens of thousands of feet of pipe, building or repairing more than a dozen manholes and other work.