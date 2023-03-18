LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Classic Arms Gun and Knife Show is being held this weekend at Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, it’s a great opportunity to score or sell your gear.

The show will feature a cornucopia of guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, knife sharpeners, coins, jewelry and camouflage for lower usual prices, according to Classic Arms Productions.

On Saturday the show was open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $2 for children 6-11 and uniformed law enforcement officers get in free.

