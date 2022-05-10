MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) — Survivors at the Whispering Pines RV Park in Rusk County say that this storm season has been quite overwhelming. The county was impacted by two tornadoes last week.

“Every end of our county has been touched in some kind of way with these storms,” said Deniese Case, Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief.

Rusk County has experienced five tornadoes this year alone. Now, clean-up efforts are intensifying for those who have been displaced.

“We had water back on that following night, so we didn’t go through that long of a period without it. But, half of the park doesn’t have power because they have to fix the pole because it’s broken. Everyone has water, but those who don’t have electricity are staying at a hotel,” said Ann Powers, Whispering Pines RV Park resident.

Powers shares that her family was in the process of getting home insurance when the storms hit. The American Red Cross was able to help them out financially by donating her family money to fix up their home.

“We have another $500 to go just to fix the siding and that’s not counting all that is damaged on the inside,” said Powers.

Mount Enterprise fire officials are also doing their part by cooking hot meals for families. They’re hoping a full plate will help bring a smile to the people rebuilding. A small business out of Henderson, Sadler’s BBQ, donated the meat to Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire to help feed the families affected by the storms.

“It has been very unique this year because as far as I know and been up here, about 15 years now at this Fire Department. This is like the second or third one that has come through here,” said Chief Case.

They’re all working to rebuild not only houses but a community.

Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department was able to deliver those hot meals to the families at Whispering Pines RV Park just in time for dinner.