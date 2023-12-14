MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a LOCAL CLEAR ALERT for Deanna Hays, who was last seen on Interstate Highway 30 East in Mount Vernon.

Hays is a 51-year-old white woman with blond hair and green eyes. Officials said she is 5’6″ and weighs 172 pounds.

clear_alertDownload

Hays was last seen in Mount Vernon on Interstate Highway 30 East at 5:25P.M. on Thursday and is listed as being in imminent danger by Texas DPS. A red 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer has been listed as vehicle of interest for the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call Refugio Police Department at 361-526-4533.