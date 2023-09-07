TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Preservation Texas works to save historical sites throughout the Lone Star State. The group met in Tyler Thursday to discuss ongoing projects, including a very special one in Longview.

“The story is not in the aesthetics of the building in the machine of the building and the man behind the machine,” said Conor Herterich, Northeast Texas officer for Preservation Texas.

Over in Gregg County, stand two Tournalaid homes, pieces of East Texas history. They could be demolished if they are not saved in time.

“So, the time is going by fast the clock is ticking on these homes,” said Herterich.

These houses are located on Kumatso’s property in Longview. The large construction-manufacturing business is planning to expand into that land early next year.

“What’s most important, is these buildings are usually built of such high-quality materials and built so well that they will last a lot longer than any new building that you might build to replicate it,” said Evan Thompson, Preservation Texas Executive Director.

The houses were built by R.G Letourneau, who is widely known for his engineering successes. Including his “Tournalayer” machine, which built the Tournalaid homes back in 1946.

“It was on wheels and it had a cast form that they would wheel over a pre-build foundation, fill it full of concrete, and still, lift it up and then go onto the next one and do the interior finish later,” said Herterich.

Now, non-profits from across the state of Texas have come together to raise the money to relocate these homes.

“They’ve gotten a quote to move those homes and it’s about $250,000,” said Herterich.

Also teaming up with the Texas Historical Commission to accomplish a breakthrough step.

“It says that these buildings have been officially determined eligible for the national register of historic places, and that is important because that allows for other funding comes through,” said Herterich.

And now the clock starts ticking to raise the funds that will save Texas history from being forgotten.

If the money is raised, the non-profits hope to find land near their original location.

To contribute to saving the Tournalaid homes, learn more here.