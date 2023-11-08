TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Local East Texas high schools partnered with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to deliver hundreds of winter items as part of the “Coats for Kids” service project.

On Wednesday, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd partnered with Pine Tree, Hallsville and Longview high schools’ health science program to collect donations including coats, jackets, gloves, hats and scarves to donate to the Longview Community Ministries.

Photo Courtesy of Christus Health

“We are so thankful that kids are giving back to their community and making a difference in their schools. We hope that we can take the burden off people who may not be able to afford coats, jackets or supplies, while also providing information about our organization that may be valuable to them down the road,” said Program Manager of Longview Community Ministries, Paige Brewer.