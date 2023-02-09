LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and multiple drugs were seized after a traffic stop on Tuesday night in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers had pulled over a car for an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Aurel Boulevard when “officers saw illegal drugs inside the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver’s seat.”

Officials said the driver, who was identified as Torvoris McKinley, 38 of Longview, was placed under arrest and the following items were seized:

1.08 kilograms of cocaine

36.5 grams of crack cocaine

49.7 ounces of marijuana

Numerous prescription drugs, including some THC edibles

A firearm

Photo courtesy of Longview Police.

McKinley was booked into Gregg County Jail on Tuesday on multiple felony charges with a combined bond amount of $123,500.