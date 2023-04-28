TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lt. Walter Kern with the Coffee City Fire Department stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming bass tournament.

“It takes a lot of money to run a fire department,” Kern said. “This helps us buy life-saving gear and other equipment that we need.”

Courtesy of Coffee City Fire Department

A $1000 prize will go to the first place winner, $700 to second place, $300 for third and $250 for big bass. The bass tournament will be Saturday, May 13 at Lake Palestine Resort.

For more information, visit Coffee City Fire Department’s Facebook page.