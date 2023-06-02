COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Coffee City community is mourning the loss of a police officer.

Officer Shaun Jackson passed away Thursday evening, according to the police department. Police Chief JohnJay Portillo took to Facebook to post about the loss of Officer Jackson, saying he had “an electrifying smile” and “lit up every room he walked into.”

“Though Officer Jackson had only been with us a short time he quickly demonstrated the commitment to the public safety of the citizens, visitors and business owners of the city of Coffee City,” Portillo wrote.

The department remembers him as being positive and outgoing.

“We were blessed to have him as part of our family even for a short period of time,” Portillo said. “He will be irreplaceable and greatly missed. Our hearts ache during this tragic time.”