COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — The Coffee City Police Department announced the death of their K-9 officer Grimm on Wednesday night.

K-9 Grimm started his career in 2017 and has “diligently protected and served” the citizens of Harris County and Coffee City.

Over his five-year career, Grimm has been responsible for seizing more than a million dollars in drug money and helped take hundreds of pounds of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl off the streets.

Throughout his career, the police department said Grimm has been shot, stabbed and suffered broken legs.

The department said that Grimm gave his all to the citizens and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries from over the years.

“I personally will miss my buddy. He was an awesome K-9,” said Chief John Jay Portillo in a Facebook post.

Grimm worked up to the day he passed away and Chief Portillo asks for prayers for his handler Captain Skero during this difficult time.

“His handler would put up with me giving him snacks and treats… he would tell Grimm no, then I would say… ‘Tell your daddy that Tio Juan said it’s okay,'” Chief Portillo said in a Facebook post.