COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Mayor Jeff Blackstone, along with the City Council have placed police Chief JohnJay Portillo on a 30-day suspension while their investigation is ongoing.

“After being informed of the recent allegations against our Chief of Police and the city’s reserve officer programs, the city council and myself felt it necessary for us to place Chief Portillo on a thirty-day suspension. During this time, we will be investigating this matter internally as well as seeking counsel from an independent investigation firm to validate our findings. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue.” Coffee City Mayor Jeff Blackstone

The allegations came to light after a KHOU11 investigation into several officers working remotely in the Houston area.