COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The City Council of Coffee City voted to deactivate the Coffee City Police Department and terminate Chief of Police JohnJay Portillo at their meeting on Monday.

The council’s meeting agenda said these were matters to be considered during their executive session of their Monday night meeting. During that executive session they have reportedly gone through with the decision to deactivate their police department and terminate the employment of Chief Portillo.

Portillo reportedly offered a resignation letter but it was declined by the council.

The council also reportedly removed the city’s attorney, Ron Stutes, and appointed his replacement as Robert Davis with Flowers Davis Law Firm. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will cover Coffee City for the time being.

